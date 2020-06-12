SHEFFIELD — Forty Sheffield High School graduates walked the stage Thursday night to receive their diplomas before a socially distanced audience of family and friends.
The school's class of 2020 had 43 graduates with three students not participating in the ceremony.
Principal Joey Burch said organizing a commencement ceremony during a pandemic called for extra safety measures, all of which the graduates took in stride.
"At their morning practice we took their temperatures and issued masks, preparing for the ceremony where they mainly needed (the masks) during the singing of the alma mater," he said.
Burch said the whole day Thursday had an emotional tone as the students realized they were all together for the last time.
"There were so many occasions and (school) events we didn't get to wrap up like normal due to the pandemic, but they have handled it like troopers," he said.
Because those events couldn't play out during the school year, Thursday's graduation exercises included announcements of the coronation court and each student's honors and scholarships.
Each graduate's family received 10 armbands for admittance, and families sat in groups, socially distanced throughout the stadium.
"These kids have been fantastic," Burch said. "We'd have loved to offer hand shakes and hugs, but it just wasn't to be this year."
