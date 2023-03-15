SHEFFIELD — Sheffield High School students learned Tuesday that there's nothing like a little "Reality Check" to keep them on their toes.
Reality Check is a program of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System aimed at teaching youth across the state about life after high school through financial simulation activities.
Held for the first time in Sheffield, high school students got a dose of reality they didn't expect as they moved from station to station trying, with pre-prescribed jobs and life circumstances, to make ends meet.
Sophomore Jon Will Hufstedler said the toughest part was figuring out what he could afford.
"I really had to figure out how to budget my money and there's a whole lot involved in that," he said.
The program, coordinated in Sheffield by the Colbert County Extension Office along with Lauderdale Extension Director Heidi Tilenius, brings financial matters into focus for students.
The program's fictitious scenarios assume each participant is a 25-year-old consumer with varying life circumstances.
The students then had to budget their earnings, pay bills and care for a family within the confines of their income.
Colbert Extension Coordinator Karen Crow said the program drives home the importance of the choices the students make.
"Just renting versus buying (a home) requires serious consideration and research," she said. "We want the students to be equipped when they take that next step after high school."
The students were required to budget for bills including mortgages, insurance, childcare, utilities, clothing and groceries.
Many of the students realized they didn't have money left over for entertainment at the end of the month.
"I figured out that I could skip the name brand clothing, take care of the real needs first and then have a little something left over for entertainment," said freshman Zachary Robinett.
Elizabeth Van Devender, a volunteer who was manning the entertainment booth, said many of the students were disappointed to learn "they didn't have money left over for the fun stuff."
Senior Tamaya Newsome said she felt prepared for the challenge because she's a budgeter.
"The housing was the hardest to budget for, mainly because of those insurance rates," she said. "And, I don't like debt."
Sheffield High School Career Coach Autumn Dickerson said Reality Check was the connecting piece for the students.
"They took it seriously and were genuinely shocked at the expense of just surviving," she said. "Hopefully, this will inspire them to be careful in their future choices."
