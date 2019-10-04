SHEFFIELD — Homecoming festivities began a little early this week with the Sheffield High School parade taking to the streets Thursday evening.
The parade traveled Montgomery Avenue starting at 6 p.m. through a sea of purple and gold as excited children scrambled for candy.
This is the second year the homecoming parade has been held in the evening, a change that school officials said has worked well, accommodating students and spectators.
Homecoming festivities continue through today, as the Sheffield bulldogs play Red Bay for tonight's homecoming game, with kickoff at 7 p.m.
