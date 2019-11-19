SHEFFIELD — Full-time employees in the Sheffield school system will have a little more cash on hand in time for the holidays.
The school board, on Monday night, approved a one-time payment of $300 for prospective services to be rendered.
Superintendent Keith Davis said the payment is the board's way of expressing appreciation to employees for the work they do.
