SHEFFIELD — The city's school board will meet Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the board room of the central office.
The meeting was rescheduled after Monday night's cancellation.
lisa.singleton-rickman@TimesDaily.com or 256-740-5735. Twitter@TD _LSRickman.
