SHEFFIELD — The Sheffield School board this week approved a resolution opposing a proposed bill in the Legislature that would set the school start and end dates.
The bill would delay the start of school for all public school systems in the state until after Labor Day and would require schools to be out by Memorial Day.
Superintendent Keith Davis said he and system officials believe the start and end date should remain a local decision.
The board also approved the school system's 2020-21 calendar.
Students will report to class on Aug. 12. Teachers report a week earlier on Aug. 5
The district will have a one day fall break Oct. 12, and will be out the week of Thanksgiving.
The last day of school before Christmas holidays is a half-day on Dec. 18. Students return for the second semester on Jan. 5.
Spring break is set for March 22-26.
The last day for students is a half-day on May 27.
