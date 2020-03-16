SHEFFIELD — Sheffield Schools Superintendent Keith Davis said a meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. today to inform residents about school plans has been canceled in lieu of delivering an online version of the information on Tuesday.
Davis said the meeting will be video recorded and made available online by Tuesday afternoon.
It will include information updating the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) details, food distribution plans for students in the district in need, and educational/instructional plans for students.
Davis said the video will be available on social media sites as well as the school district's home page at scs.k12.al.us.
