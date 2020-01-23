SHEFFIELD — The city's school district has named its teachers of the year for 2020-2021 as well as its district teacher of the year.
Teachers of the year include Brandi VanDyke, of W.A. Threadgill Primary; Andrea Young, of L.E. Willson Elementary; Emily Burkett, of Sheffield Junior High, and Sarah Bailey, of Sheffield High School.
The district's teacher of the year is Sarah Bailey.
The state teacher of the year for 2020-2021 will be announced in May.
