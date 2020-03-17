SHEFFIELD — Beginning Wednesday, Sheffield students may pick up food packs at Sheffield Junior High, L.E. Willson Elementary or Threadgill Primary School between 8:30-9:30 a.m., with a drive-through service at each location.
The food service will continue on Mondays and Wednesdays through April 1.
