SHEFFIELD — Sheffield Superintendent Keith Davis said schools will close after today.
Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency for schools in response to the CDC's directives on averting the coronavirus, with an originally planned closure date of Wednesday at the end of the school day, through April 3.
Schools across the state, including several in the Shoals, have taken action to close before Wednesday.
Sheffield schools join others in the Shoals including Muscle Shoals and Lauderdale County, in closing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.