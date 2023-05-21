centerpiece top story Sheffield Schools' Code of Conduct meeting happening Monday By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer May 21, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SHEFFIELD — All Sheffield City Schools parents, guardians and community members are invited to the districtwide 2023-2024 Code of Conduct input meeting Monday.The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. in the board of education annex building.All participants will have the opportunity to look at the school district code of conduct and provide input in the development of the manual for the upcoming school year. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. lisa.singleton-rickman@TimesDaily.com or 256-740-5735. Twitter@TD _LSRickman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education Ethics Architecture Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWith McFall out, Flame hires new coachEscaped Husky wreaks havoc in Colbert shelterSouth changes direction, leaving Mars HillTVA preparing to test fire new turbine facility at BartonFlorence man accused of abusing his mother’s corpseTyler Jeffreys hired at Colbert HeightsTommy Dale Pettus, Sr.Mischievous Husky finds a forever homeJerry Brown Kelsoe 'Coach'Randy Lee James Images Videos CommentedOwners of vicious animals must face consequences (1)Cities exploring development with a coliseum (1)Rec board takes no action on altercation (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Do you think Space Command HQ will move to Alabama? You voted: Yes: No: What's Space Command? Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
