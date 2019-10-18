SHEFFIELD — Superintendent Keith Davis said he's encouraged by gains in two of his schools this year on the just-released state school report card.
The system's overall score of 84 is up a point. Sheffield High and junior high schools are also up. The high school rose a substantial seven points this year from a 75 to an 82.
Sheffield Junior High improved as well, going from an 81 to an 85.
"These gains are significant for our district, and I'm most pleased to see this growth," Davis said. "Our people work hard every day, and they've done a good job to improve over this past year."
As for L.E. Willson School, a seven-point drop doesn't mean it's time to hit the panic button, Davis said.
"We've identified deficiencies at Willson and we now have more stability there, so we're looking at the data and finding the resources we need to help the kids at that school."
