SHEFFIELD — School district officials will hold a forum Monday night to answer questions from the public regarding upcoming plans for school dismissal due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
The meeting will be at 6 pm in the L.E. Willson Elementary auditorium.
Sheffield schools are dismissed March 19-April 3, according to the current plan.
Superintendent Keith Davis said organizations wanting to help meet needs of students during that time are asked to send a representative to the meeting.
“We want to coordinate our efforts and not replicate,” Davis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.