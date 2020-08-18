SHEFFIELD — Students at Threadgill Primary School arrived for their first day of classes Monday, masked and well versed on keeping their social distance.
As the first Shoals area public school system to reopen, Sheffield students arrived earlier than usual – between 7:15 and 7:30 a.m. – to have breakfast in their classrooms, yet another inconvenience of COVID-19.
Students were quieter than usual entering the buildings, school officials said, and the younger students weren't accompanied by parents.
"It's definitely been a different start to school, but the kids did great," said Threadgill Principal Matthew Syesta. "My hat is off to the parents because they've really gotten themselves and their kids prepared."
The school system is on a staggered start, at least until Labor Day, so students and school personnel can acclimate to the new normal.
With about half of the school population opting for all virtual instruction, the students attending traditional school are divided into groups A and B.
Group A will attend in person on Mondays and Tuesdays, while Group B attends on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesday of each week is a virtual learning day for all students as the buildings are deep cleaned.
Syesta said since all students will have at least three days of virtual learning, teachers have individualized distance learning as much as possible.
Likewise, parents last week had their own personal training for virtual learning with one-on-one tutorials on how to access their children's computer programs on their school-issued Chromebooks and iPads.
"We had about 98% of our parents attend the training on virtual learning," he said.
Assistant Superintendent Carlos Nelson was out early Monday making the rounds to each of the system's four schools.
"It's been an amazingly smooth start to school with all the students wearing a mask, and so far being really good about social distancing," he said.
"We're doing everything we can to keep them safe, following every protocol from 8 (a.m.) to 3 (p.m.)," he said. "We just don't have control of what happens after 3. Parents have got to have their children continue taking precautions after school is out every day."
As for the virtual learning, Nelson said parents have more accountability than ever.
"It's definitely even more of a partnership between parents and the school this year," he said. "Our child nutrition program is even providing meals for our virtual, at-home learners. They pick it up curbside."
Sheffield Junior High, which serves seventh and eighth graders, returned on a slightly different schedule with only seventh graders attending. Eighth-grade students will attend today, then the regular schedule begins Thursday for groups A and B.
"The key was bringing them back in small groups," junior high Principal Stephanie Wieseman said. "We'll eventually increase our normal routines in as productive a way as possible."
