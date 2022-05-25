SHEFFIELD — Due to the threat of inclement weather on Thursday, Sheffield High School's graduation exercises will be held inside of the Sheffield Recreation Center.
Sheffield's graduation location changed for Thursday
By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer
