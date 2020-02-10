FLORENCE — Night To Shine, in its sixth year, once again delivered an unforgettable prom night experience for the area's people with special needs, ages 14 and older.
Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church of Tuscumbia, the annual event is part of the Tim Tebow Foundation's movement to unite churches of various denominations around the world in celebrating the lives of those with special needs.
Every guest attending Friday's Night to Shine event entered on a red carpet to a cheering crowd with cameras flashing.
The event included makeup stations, shoe shining, corsages and boutonnieres, karaoke, prom favors and a music-filled venue and dance floor. Each guest was crowned king or queen of the prom.
According to coordinator Lisa Ruggles, 200 special guests attended with 280 accompanying buddy volunteers and an additional 200 volunteers assisting in various capacities.
