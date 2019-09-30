The Shoals Area Episcopal Foundation will host Carol J. Gallagher, the first Native American (Cherokee) Episcopal bishop in the Anglican Communion, on Oct. 17-18.
She has authored two books and is a foremost expert on her Native American history.
All events are free to the public.
Foundation President Tom Osborne said Gallagher's talks will begin at noon Oct. 17 at Trinity Episcopal Church with lunch served. The program topic will be "Finding Hope in Challenging Congregations and People: Using Intergenerational Conversation and Formation to Find Ourselves Again."
"All clergy need to hear this regardless of denomination," Osborne said. "They all deal with challenges in their congregations."
Later that day at 6:30 p.m. there will be dinner and a program at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church. The program topic is "Storytelling: The Ground of Being and Understanding, a Native and Personal Reflection on Our Stories/God's Story."
On Oct. 18 there will be a dinner and program at Grace Episcopal Church focusing on the topic of "Understanding God Through Messy Relationships: How the Ones Who Push Our Buttons Demonstrate God's Love."
