Government officials from the four Shoals cities are asking residents to be aware of, and abide by, the "no smoking" policies in public parks and children's play areas.
While most no smoking ordinances apply primarily to city buildings and vehicles, smoking is likewise not permitted in park and recreational areas.
Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford said the city has made an effort to make "no smoking" signs visible and plentiful in outside recreational areas, as well as in city buildings.
"Many people assume if they're outside, even on city property, that they can smoke, but they can't. If we see someone smoking at a park, or get a complaint, we ask them to stop," he said. "If they don't, or they get belligerent, they will be escorted off the property by police."
LeAnne Minnick of Sheffield said she respects people's right to smoke, but not in the presence and close proximity to children at local public parks.
She takes her three children to various parks. She said second-hand smoke is an issue at each one.
"I feel better seeing more signs posted," she said. "I'm not telling people not to smoke, but when children are playing on equipment and someone's smoking right where they are, that's just not right."
