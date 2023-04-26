FLORENCE — Dozens of students from third grade up to 12th grade showcased their creative talents by taking part in the 12th edition of the TimesDaily Design an Ad contest.
The TimesDaily event features the work from the 500-plus students throughout Colbert, Lauderdale and Franklin counties.
The event supports literacy efforts through the TimesDaily's longstanding Newspapers in Education (NIE) program.
The NIE program works closely with area teachers and makes it possible for them to use the newspaper in the classroom to enhance literacy and teach core life skills such as comprehension, math and writing, social studies and science.
The Newspaper Association of America Foundation concluded that moderate instructional use of the newspaper in the classroom elevates student reading and comprehension test scores by as much as 39%.
The sponsors of Design an Ad include the TimesDaily, United Community Bank (formerly Progress Bank), Northwest-Shoals Community College and Marco’s Pizza.
The overall winner of the Design an Ad contest was Ellen Walker, who is a senior at Florence High School, with an ad for Marco’s Pizza. Walker received a medal and a $100 checking account from United Community Bank.
A high school junior was also awarded a scholarship at Northwest-Shoals Community College. Lauren Bernard of Deshler High School was presented the scholarship by Amber McCown, who is director of enrollment management at NWSCC.
Division winners were also awarded. The third-place winner was given a $25 checking account from United Community Bank. The second-place winner was given a $50 checking account, and the first-place winner was given a $75 checking account.
The winners in the division ranging from third grade to sixth grade were Arlee Roberts of Russellville Elementary School (third place), Carter Thompson of Hibbett Intermediate School (second place) and Ella Jo Brooks (first place) of Central Elementary School.
The winners in the division ranging from seventh grade to ninth grade were Sarah Kate Wilson (third place) of Russellville Middle School, Carly Allen (second place) of Muscle Shoals Middle School and Kayley Hill (first place) of Colbert County Middle School.
The winners in the division ranging from 10th grade to 12th grade were Nakaylee Holland (third place) of Colbert County High School, Lauren Bernard (second place) of Deshler High School and Ellen Walker (1st place) of Florence High School.
The advertiser award winners were:
• Lauren Bernard of Deshler High School for Coldwater Seed & Supply Co.
• Carly Allen of Muscle Shoals Middle School for First Southern Bank
• Abby Frawley of Deshler High School for Treehouse Children’s Dentistry
• Aurelia Collins of St. Joseph Catholic School for Florence Federal Credit Union
• Hadley Waddell of Central Elementary School for Progress Bank (now United Community Bank)
• Mac Albretsen of Riverhill Elementary School for ICS Roofing
• Samone Barrozo of Colbert County High School for TNT Fireworks
• Kayley Hill of Colbert County Middle School for TNT Fireworks
• Aubrey Horton of Brooks Elementary School for The Furniture Source
• Sarah Kate Wilson of Russellville Middle School for Pilgrim's Pride
• Coston Mahan of Hibbett Intermediate School for Chick-fil-A
• Megan White of Brooks High School for Lauderdale Lanes
• Ava Thomas of Underwood Elementary School for Southern Pride Pest Control
• Joseph Walters of Sheffield High School for TNT Fireworks
• Lauren Bernard of Deshler High School for Superhero Chefs
• Dacie Wood of Waterloo Elementary School for Farmers and Merchants Bank
• Isabel Johnson of Muscle Shoals Middle School for First Metro Bank
• Kaitlin Tuck of Shoals Christian School for Story & Lee
• Cayden Spain of Covenant Christian School for Party Wow
• Ellen Walker of Florence High School for Marco’s Pizza
