Student Karen Moore, right, compares her brushed teeth with classmates when asked as Marilyn Granville Davis, not pictured, reads aloud to students Thursday in celebration of Read Across America. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
SHEFFIELD — Dozens of children from nine classes at the Sheffield Head Start sat, watched, listened and responded to Cat in the Hat read a story to them in celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday and Read Across America week.
Several schools, club, organizations and libraries across the Shoals took part in the festivities to honor the famed children’s book author on his birthday.
Administrators at Sheffield Head Start got into the spirit to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday by dressing up.
Apriell Burgess, who is an assistant center director, dressed as Cat in the Hat.
“We had been planning to do this for the children since February,” she said. “I think today was a perfect day for this since it is so wet outside, so the children get to stay in and enjoy a story.”
Marilyn Granville Davis, who is a board member for Muscle Shoals City Schools, served as the special guest and storyteller for the day. Davis, who also dressed as Cat in the Hat, read “Ruby Finds a Worry.”
“It’s a great book for the children to understand that a worry will only grow if you let it,” explained Burgess. “We have some children who deal with daily worries, so this is one way to show them how to cope.”
And Burgess wasn’t the only person to dress for the special day. Family engagement specialists Tuesday Richey and Patrice James dressed as Thing 1 and Thing 2, while some of the children donned their best Dr. Seuss shirts.
National Read Across America Day was established in 1998 by the National Education Association to help children get excited about reading.
The day is typically celebrated on Dr. Seuss’ birthday. Students, teachers, parents and community members across the nation come together and read a book, whether it be a Dr. Seuss classic or not, to the children to celebrate reading.
