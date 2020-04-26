FLORENCE — Even in the midst of a heartbreaking end to the school year for graduating seniors, there's been an occasional bright spot.
Such was the case for Shoals Christian School seniors recently when the faculty and staff pulled off a surprise drive-by parade honoring the 22-member senior class.
As the parade of vehicles passed each home, students were left with yard signs, balloons and candy.
"It was a surprise to lift their spirits a little after their senior year was suddenly cut short without any real closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak," said Didi Vardaman, the school's Admissions/Development director.
"While we're hopeful of holding some type of graduation ceremony later, this was a chance to check in and wish them well."
