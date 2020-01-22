Lauderdale County took the seventh place in the Top 10 of the state's healthiest places.
The recently released SmartAsset report took into account premature death rate (before age 75) in the county, health behaviors and healthcare access.
Some key categories included percentages of adult smokers with Lauderdale at 18.7%; adult obesity with Lauderdale reporting 34.6% and excessive drinking rate at 14.7%.
The report also showed an uninsured rate of 9.9% in Lauderdale.
Shelby County ranked first in the report.
