FLORENCE — This week's golf lesson was a first for many of the students at Riverhill School.
The mission of the Chris and Patricia Burns Junior Golf Foundation is golf education, which was central to Chris Burns' 40-plus year career as head pro at Florence Country Club.
His summer clinics produced countless amateur golfers, as well as Florence native and PGA Tour professional Stewart Cink.
Through the foundation, several of Burns' former golf students are taking the SNAG (Starting New at Golf) program into schools, starting with every elementary school in Lauderdale County.
Using plastic clubs and tennis balls, with targets and other fun teaching equipment, instructors Lee Fowler, Trent Jordan and PGA master professional teacher Les Holcombe and his son, Price, worked with students in groups reviewing proper stance, club grip and swing.
First-grader Eli Robinson said he's gone golfing before but admitted it's harder than it looks.
"This makes me want to get better at it," he said.
Robinson's classmate, Gracyn Kelley, said she has family members who golf, and now she may just join in.
"I was pretty good at hitting the target and learning golf this way gives me a goal," Kelley said. "I think I could get good at it."
The idea is for the SNAG equipment kits, which are free to the school, to be used in elementary physical education (P.E.) classes as well as in after-school programs.
Fowler said the goal is to have the program in every school to teach the game in a fun way, without the expense typically associated with golf.
"Right now, golf isn't in a PE curriculum and there really isn't a way for kids to learn about golf and get excited about it unless their parents invest in lessons," Jordan said.
The foundation is funded through golf tournaments and private donations. The cost of a full kit (of equipment) is about $4,200.
Larger schools will get a full kit and smaller schools will get a half kit.
Fowler said the premise of the program is to take the expense of the sport out of the equation as students learn the basics with their starter equipment.
"We've seen a lot of excitement from kids and that's what we want," he said. "The game teaches a lot of lessons to be used in life. For many, it's cost prohibitive and we don't want that to be a barrier."
Fowler hopes to soon partner with the city of Florence to provide a low- or even no-cost short course for young golfers.
