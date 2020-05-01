FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama's Student Orientation, Advisement and Registration (SOAR) will go virtual this summer for students entering this fall, the result of ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
What is usually an in-person multi-day experience for students and their parents will be conducted digitally with videos and website tools as well as Zoom meetings with SOAR counselors.
The SOAR participant fee has been decreased to $25, and there is no fee for parents. Registration is open for any of the five freshmen and two transfer summer sessions at una.edu/orientation.
SOAR counselors will hold a live question and answer session at 4 p.m. May 8 via Instagram. Students may ask questions about the virtual SOAR experience at that time. The Instagram address to participate is @una_admissions.
The university is also still taking applications for fall 2020 admissions, and fees have been waived. Application for admission can be made at una.edu/apply.
