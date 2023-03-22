FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama's Social Work Department added a new component to its annual conference Tuesday: A call to action.
Students in the bachelor's and master's programs spent the morning delivering presentations to their peers on topics facing the social work profession today.
The topics ranged from suicide within law enforcement to veterans issues to ending stigma.
Lecturer Doug Brown said the speeches gave students experience developing their voices for advocacy.
"These students picked their topic and did an amazing job using their voice to impact others, which is exactly what they're called to do once they're social workers," Brown said.
Many of the students chose topics of personal importance to them.
For senior Kelsey Terry the topic of suicide among law enforcement personnel hit home with the death of her friend, 26-year-old Sheffield police officer Christian Nix.
Terry described Nix to the group as "far from ordinary, a true, genuine, kind human being with a servant's heart."
Suffering from post traumatic stress and survivor's guilt after being on a call with two fellow officers who were shot (with one later dying), Terry said Nix began to drink heavily and was easily agitated in the months that followed.
On May 22, 2022, Nix took his own life.
"Unfortunately, this story isn't unique," Terry said, adding that in 2022, suicide was the leading cause of death among law enforcement personnel.
"I'm asking you, us, to create change and ask the question, 'Who helps the helpers?'” she said.
Terry's call for change and the mental health services needed in public service was echoed by master's student Adria Bibb.
"We can talk about the societal ills all day and even reach out and help them but who's helping us?” Bibb asked.
"Social workers are burned out and quitting at an alarming rate because they simply can't engage in self-care, despite our code of ethics calling for it. We need institutions that take care of their social workers while we take care of everyone else."
