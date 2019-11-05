There will be early dismissals Friday for Colbert County High School and Colbert Heights High School, as well as their feeder schools - Leighton and Hatton elementary schools, Colbert Heights and New Bethel elementary schools, respectively.
Dismissal time will be 1:30 p.m. as the two high schools' football teams are playing away for the first round of the state playoffs.
