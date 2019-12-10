Some local schools are dismissing early today due to weather conditions.
The following schools are dismissing at 1 p.m.: Colbert County, Lauderdale County, Legacy Christian Academy and Mars Hill Bible School.
All afterschool activities are cancelled as well.
Florence City Schools will remain open for the remainder of the day, however, evening extra curricular activities are cancelled.
Muscle Shoals High School has also cancelled all after school activities this evening.
The TimesDaily will continue to update school-related cancellations.
