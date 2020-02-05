Several area schools have made the call to dismiss early today due to the threat of inclement weather this afternoon.
Colbert County schools' bus riders will dismiss at noon, while car riders will dismiss at 11:15 a.m.
Mars Hill Bible School will dismiss at 12:45 p.m.
Florence campuses with kindergarten through sixth grades will dismiss at noon, while 7th-12th grade campuses dismiss at 1 p.m.
Lauderdale County schools dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
Franklin County, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Shoals Christian School in Florence and Tuscumbia schools dismiss at 1 p.m.
All after school and evening activities have been canceled as well.
