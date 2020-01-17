FLORENCE — Shoals Scholar Dollars Executive Director Randy Pettus knows the power of strong speakers with compelling stories.
With that in mind, this year's Speaker Series fundraiser is featuring Shoals native and professional golfer Stewart Cink and his wife, Lisa.
Group tables seating and individual general admission tickets are available through Feb. 10 for the Feb. 18 event at the Guillot University Center on the University of North Alabama campus.
In its third year, the event is sponsored by UNA with proceeds going directly to the Shoals Scholar Dollars program to help pay for student transfer scholarships from Northwest-Shoals Community College to UNA.
The organization offers Northwest-Shoals tuition scholarships to high school students meeting certain criteria, enabling students to attend college who might not be able to otherwise.
Two years ago, the organization lost some key funding, forcing a 100-student loss in scholarship offerings. Since then, Pettus said the goal has been to regain that funding and get back to the original goal of helping 150 students.
"We're still looking to replenish that $100,000 loss for those scholarships so that all those students who qualify for our program will get them (scholarships)," Pettus said. "We not only want to help those students get their education at Northwest-Shoals and UNA, but then gain employment here and stay here."
The Speaker Series began in 2018 with RSA Chief Executive Officer David Bronner speaking at the sold-out event.
Pettus said he expects to see a repeat with the Cinks drawing fans from the Shoals and beyond.
"Our goal is to have speakers who are interesting with name recognition," Pettus said. "UNA, as our event sponsor, always hosts a wonderful evening."
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Guillot Center loft for a VIP ticket holder meet and greet with the Cinks.
Dinner and speaking begins at 6:30 p.m. in the center's banquet hall. There will also be a silent auction featuring various items, including some autographed by Cink.
"This event is the first time Lisa and Stewart have tag-teamed to speak, including Lisa's story of her breast cancer survival," Pettus said. "It's certainly going to be an inspirational night."
There are still VIP tables available, and if purchased by Feb. 3 the price is the same as that of a regular table, a $500 discount.
Individual general admission tickets are $100; VIP individual tickets are $150; general admission tables seating eight are $1,500; VIP tables seating eight are $2,000 after Feb. 3.
VIP tickets include meet and greet, signature non-alcoholic cocktails, light hors d'oeuvres and a photo with the Cinks.
Tickets are available at the UNA Bookstore, the Shoals Chamber of Commerce, or online at Shoalsscholardollars.com.
The Scholar Dollars organization is supported by four large fundraising event per year. A silent fundraiser project called "Sponsor a Leader" has also begun, whereby large manufacturers and businesses commit to pay a semester or year's tuition for a student scholarship qualifier to attend Northwest Shoals Community College, or transfer to UNA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.