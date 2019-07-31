FLORENCE — Tuesday's Special Needs Carnival and Wheelchair Wash offered something for the whole family.
The free event is organized by the Shoals office of the Alabama Department of Children's Rehabilitation Services.
Organizers say the event is the one day of the year that the area's individuals with special needs can enjoy games and activities designed for all ability levels, while parents and caregivers have access to information on the most current available resources.
"It's a great time of networking for these families, for collecting information while providing fun activities for the children," said Kimberly Wright, the department's office coordinator and social work administrator.
Dozens of wheelchairs were washed and/or repaired during the two-hour event.
Jenna Sadonis and her daughter, Jamie, took advantage of the free wheelchair wash.
Jenna said it's the one time of year her daughter's chair gets a good "deep cleaning." She said it's a valuable service that most don't think about.
"There's no doubt that the work they do on the chairs and the washing helps preserve them and make them last longer," she said.
For 5-year-old Aria Perry, of Russellville, and her mother, Anna Todd, carnival day is a time to have fun, reunite with old friends, and make new ones.
Though Aria is non-verbal, Todd said her daughter is able to participate and enjoy activities at each booth, a rare treat the family looks forward to each year.
"She could do something at every single booth and it means so much to her, and to me," said Todd. "I also gain a lot of information on current trends and services. This is a truly wonderful experience for all of us."
