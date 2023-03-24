FLORENCE — For the 20 Special Olympics teams represented at Thursday's track and field events, it was as if they never missed a beat.
The Shoals area Special Olympics track and field games returned to Braly Stadium for the first time since the pandemic in 2020.
"It's just good to be back in this atmosphere of pure energy, excitement and love," said longtime volunteer Mike Curtis.
From the opening of the games with the law enforcement torch run to the awarding of medals atop the podium, participants were all smiles.
Colbert County High School student Landon Davis, who won the 50-meter dash, said it felt good to have his hard work pay off.
Spotting his mother, Stephanie, he yelled, "Hey Mom, guess who won first place? Me."
"I've practiced a long time for this," Landon said as he waited his turn to take the top spot on the podium.
"I stretched really good, then I kissed my cross necklace — giving Jesus a kiss and asking him to help me — so I knew I'd do good."
Games Director Tammy Smallwood said her return as organizer was a bit nerve wracking after five years.
"It gives me chills to think about what a blessed event this is because everything just came together — the weather cleared and I had so many volunteers willing to help that I didn't even know what to do with them all," she said.
"I referred to my old information and called everyone who'd (sponsored) and helped before and every single person said 'yes.' It was just a God thing. This is truly a special event."
Smallwood said any student athlete who participated locally is eligible to attend the State Special Olympics games May 19-20 at Troy University.
Nine-year-old Weslie Flynn of Central Elementary school competed in the softball throw and assisted wheel chair race with her brother's help.
"It's been a very fun day," she said, smile beaming.
Among the volunteers was a group of Florence High School freshman football players who said they felt the need to help and give back.
"I just needed to support these kids because they're out here pushing their limits to be great and doing what's hard for them," said Darrien Brown.
Jayden McVay added that it brings him joy "and makes my heart happy" to support the Special Olympians. I love seeing them so happy and the pride they take in their areas of competition."
Florence freshman Marquis Andrews said it's all about offering encouragement and realizing "they're out here doing what we all do and they're great."
