MUSCLE SHOALS — There are countless moments that make Special Olympics memorable, and this year's local track and field events were no exception.
Carrying the torch into James F. Moore Stadium at Muscle Shoals High School on Friday was Kelli Hewett, wife of the late Jason Hewett, an Alabama State Trooper who died last year.
Kelli Hewett was running with other members of law enforcement, those who knew and loved her husband.
It was a memorial run that drew tears from many in the crowd as Hewett made her way into the stadium and around the track.
"Jason was an avid runner and didn't miss a torch run for the Special Olympics," said Hewett, the mother of 6-year-old twins and a 9-year-old. "I enjoy running also, and I'm committed to running this every year as long, as I can, as a tribute to him. He would want me to."
Throughout the morning, the stadium was abuzz with athletes making their way to their venues, assisted by classmates who served not only as their helpers, but their biggest cheerleaders.
When Michael Hovater entered the stadium with three buddies in tow, he told them he was feeling good, like a winner.
The Muscle Shoals High School senior has been participating in Special Olympics since he was in third grade.
To Hovater, the Special Olympics games are more than a fun time shared with friends. It's his chance to shine, to showcase his abilities.
Hovater, who is a leader in his class at school, was selected to recite the Special Olympians oath at the start of the games. It was an honor for the strapping 6-footer with a kind smile for all.
His events were the softball throw and the long jump — both areas in which he excels.
"I always win and I just love it," he said. "I'd love it even if I didn't win."
Despite his skill in his events, he admitted getting nervous.
"Facing the other people is hard because they're really good, too," Hovater said. "I just go out there and do it. I wait all year for this."
And as usual, Hovater plans to attend the State Special Olympics games in May.
Held at Troy University in recent years, he said the crowds are big, and there's a constant flurry of activity there.
"I just love it," he said. "I have lots of friends there that I get to see and it's so much fun to compete with all those people."
Muscle Shoals special education teachers Karen Thigpen and Lisa Marsh said Special Olympics brings out an excitement in their students like nothing else.
As for Hovater, Marsh said it's truly the highlight of his school year.
"He's such a jovial, fun-loving and social guy and he's all about these games," she said. "He's a great person, who encourages his classmates and works hard. All the kids love him, and we all love to celebrate his accomplishments."
"Every single athlete leaves here a winner," said Thigpen.
