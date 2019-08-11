SHEFFIELD — The city's school system has a deal for alumni 65 and over who want to stay current on all things related to Bulldogs sports.
Former Sheffield graduates are now eligible, free of charge, to participate in the Senior Bulldog Pass Program.
It's a lifetime eligibility for free admission into all Sheffield home sporting events held during the regular season.
All an alumnus must do is have a photo identification card made at the board of education office.
"It's just a great way to honor our senior alumni, get them involved in our sports programs, and save them a substantial amount of money in the process," said Superintendent Keith Davis, who introduced the new program on Friday.
If the pass is used for each Sheffield home game in every sport, it would result in a savings of about $500.
Margaret Austin, a retired educator of more than three decades in Sheffield, said keeping up with the goings-on of the school system will be even easier now.
"I love this school system, always have, and now I'm sure I'll make it to even more events," said Austin, a 1971 Sheffield graduate.
"I've lived here all my life and have always supported everything in the school system, so this (pass) is just icing on the cake," she said.
Bridget Tannehill, who oversees the program, said there are 3,400 alumni eligible for the bulldog pass.
Davis said he expects the alumni passes to increase attendance at Sheffield sporting events.
"Having our senior adults cheering for the Bulldogs at the games only serves to add a special atmosphere for all who attend," he said.
Volleyball games are the school's first sporting events kicking off this fall semester with football immediately following.
Appointments for the passes may be scheduled by calling Tannehill at 256-383-0400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.