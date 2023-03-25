MUSCLE SHOALS — It was just like out of a fairy tale — twinkling lights, an ivy and flower-draped gazebo, story scenes and about 92 little princes and princesses.
The scene earlier this week at the Muscle Shoals Early Learning Center annex was other worldly as students donned their fanciest attire to celebrate the end of their unit of study on fairy tales at the school's Spring Parent Engagement event.
With a disc jockey playing dance music, the students danced and dined on cupcakes, punch and other refreshments.
Jessica Byrd said her 5-year-old son Jackson had been counting the days until the fairy tale event.
"It's like a little prom with beautiful decorations and dancing," she said. "The children are having a great time."
Enthusiastic parents took photos with their children at the fairy-tale themed backdrops.
Ladeedra McCaulley posed with her 3-year-old daughter Marley saying "this whole venue is really like a dream, so beautiful and appealing for all the children."
The center's director Denise Woods said the event is the first of its type at the school, but it was such a success that there will be more in the future.
"To celebrate our kiddos, along with their parents is just a great activity and allows everyone to have fun together," she said. "It was a great evening for everyone involved."
