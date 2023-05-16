Chris Jackson, center, gives props to his son, Austin, as he shows his father his artwork from the school year on Monday at St. Joseph Catholic School. In Chris’ arms is his son, Hopper. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — More than 200 students at St. Joseph Catholic School participated Monday in an outdoor art exhibition, and were on hand to answer questions about their work.
The students' family members who attended the Art Talk exhibition were encouraged to ask questions about the art and the process the students used to create each piece.
Art teacher Jamie Lynch said it's important for students to talk about what they do in art and the creative processes they've learned throughout the year.
Each student had a portfolio of various art mediums ranging from charcoal to watercolors and oils. The students also created collages with a mixture of paints, papier-mâché, tissue and various other materials.
Fifth-grader Zeppelin Alonso said he enjoyed learning new techniques that made his art pieces more interesting.
"For example, the way you smudge and blend different materials can create a lot of interest in a piece that catches your eye," he said, as he showed his father a favorite piece, a watercolor landscape of sun rising and setting.
"I've learned a lot about all different types of art, and I really just love it all. I like the creativity involved in it."
Lynch said that by describing their artwork to guests, students build on the creative process.
"Talking through the process is informative for their families and also an important building block for the students' future art projects," she said.
First-grader Theory Lyons said working with watercolors makes her happy.
"I love learning about different paints, but I really love watercolors best," she said. "I paint every chance I get."
For students like fourth-grader Arabela Lopez, the most enjoyable part of art class is her use of imagination.
"I've learned that art is beautiful just as it is," she said. "I love to draw and work with oil pastels. I don't really consider myself an artist, but I definitely appreciate the process."
