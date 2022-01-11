FLORENCE — Mars Hill Bible School announced on Tuesday that starting Wednesday classes for all grades will be virtual "due to a significant staff shortage due to illness," according to a post on its Instagram page.
Staff shortages due to illness forcing Mars Hill Bible to go virtual
By Kevin Taylor City Editor
