The start of school will look a little different in every system locally, the result of what officials call much needed flexibility at the state level.
Students in Florence, Muscle Shoals and Tuscumbia districts return to the classroom Aug. 20, while Sheffield goes back Aug. 17 and Colbert and Lauderdale counties return Aug. 24.
With the Lauderdale plan just released Friday, the 172-day calendar raised questions as to how the state's educational requirements would be met.
The State Department of Education's guidelines require that students must be offered 180 days, or 1,080 hours of instruction during the school year.
"We'd ordinarily have a limit (minimum) of 175 days that we want students in school, but this year we've lowered that to 170 days and use the other days as professional development so teachers can prepare, especially for distance learning," Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey said.
Lauderdale Superintendent Jon Hatton said his district's school return plan is built on safety and how to best social distance. A staggered start, continuing for a period of at least four weeks, includes students being grouped alphabetically and attending school only two days per week. The students will have virtual instruction or some form of virtual contact with teachers the other three days of the week.
"We have to err on the side of caution with our students and we made this plan believing it to be the best way to keep students socially distanced," Hatton said. "We have a waiver request for this 172-day schedule in the mail now."
His district is also offering remote learning exclusively, as are all area school districts.
Mackey said he's seen no shortage of school day variations, with some systems across the state strictly offering remote learning, others allowing one-fourth of the school's students in-person daily for four days with no school on Fridays and numerous variations of staggered in-person attendance.
He said some states are offering separate morning and afternoon school days, but no such request has yet been made in Alabama.
Muscle Shoals Superintendent Chad Holden said while his district would normally go the full 180 days, totaling 1,212 hours, he dropped back to 175 this year and will still log 1,178 instructional hours, nearly 100 hours of instruction beyond the state minimum.
"Whenever we miss a day for weather or some other reason, we generally don't have to make it up because we're over the hours required, anyway," Holden said. "The flexibility with the state this year is a good thing because of all the extra training that's required."
Other area districts are also in the same range with their number of calendar days for students. Florence is at 173 days this year, while Colbert County schools are at 175.
The issue of internet/Wi-Fi availability in outlying areas continues to be problematic, especially for county schools.
Hatton said that although his plan for the first weeks of school requires all students to participate remotely some days, the district has made plans for families to be able to access hot spots with the various service providers.
Mackey said the state and federal departments of education will provide money to districts through three separate funds to help cover an array of educational costs such as adding additional hot spots and Wi-Fi on buses.
While there's significant variability with the remote learning and hours logged as 'virtual,' Mackey said there's also going to be accountability.
"We’re monitoring if the students are getting the work done, their log-ins and showing up for their teacher meetings," he said. "There are a lot of moving parts but the goal is to get through it, safely."
