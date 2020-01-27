Early childhood education advocates are partnering to help increase the number of state pre-kindergarten classrooms in private child care centers.
In so doing, the Alabama School Readiness Alliance joined forces last week with the Alabama Association for Early Care and Education to provide a webinar to answer questions and provide needed information on the Alabama First Class Pre-K program. Questions regarding program guidelines and how to apply were fielded as about 75 childcare providers from around the state participated.
Allison Muhlendorf, ASRA director, said the demand for Pre-K services has always been there, but there's now a concentrated focus on getting more information into the hands of center owners. The deadline to apply for a Pre-K classroom grant is March 13.
The push to complete pre-k expansion within the next three years can only be accomplished when private centers come aboard, Muhlendorf said. She said public schools often have the advantage of grant writing and mentors to speed along the process.
"We want to see the percentage of childcare centers receiving grants go up," she said.
Johnson's Daycare in Muscle Shoals was among the first centers locally, in 2008, to add a Pre-K classroom.
Owner Sheila Johnson said she added the class of 4-year-olds to meet a community need. That class, in the years since, has remained full with 18 children.
"It's a wonderful program and I'd encourage any private center to do this because we need more," Johnson said. "Every child deserves this opportunity and it's an exceptional program."
