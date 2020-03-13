The 2020 Alabama State Spelling Bee scheduled for March 21 at the University of Alabama-Birmingham has been postponed due to coronavirus precautions.
The state spelling bee annually hosts more than 50 students and their families.
This year's winners for Colbert and Lauderdale counties are Annabelle Ford of Muscle Shoals and Paxton Bailey of Rogersville, respectively.
