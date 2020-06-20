FLORENCE — The Florence-Lauderdale Public Library's virtual summer reading program will soon include a magical component, compliments of eco-magician Steve Trash.
The magic segments begin July 4 and will be streamed via Zoom at 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays.
Trash, whose real name is Richerson, said he'll be reading books and incorporating magic throughout, including with science experiments.
For Richerson, the opportunity to participate in the library's program is a personal way of giving back.
"I'm dyslexic and my magic career really took off because I spent a lot of time at the Florence library where I read even though I was challenged. I hope that creates interest in these kids," he said. "Being live gives me the ability to get really close to the camera lens so it's like they're there with me. It's interactive magic with the kids."
The program is available to library patrons who've signed up for the summer reading program and there will be a code to participate in the interactive, live virtual show.
