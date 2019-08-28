Northwest-Shoals Community College President Glenda Colagross said she has met in person with every faculty and staff member following a "no confidence" vote on her leadership in June.
In that June 26 vote, 87 employees said they didn't have confidence in Colagross' leadership while 79 said they did. The 139 employees who voted represented about 65 percent of the full-time faculty and staff.
Among the issues leading up to the vote organized by the Shoals Education Association (SEA), the college's affiliate of the Alabama Education Association, was the president's plan to hire three dean-level employees at a minimum of $54,000 in raises.
SEA President Sharon Jo McBride said it was the membership's belief that their concerns would be addressed following the no-confidence vote, but so far they have not been.
"There's no reason to believe these positions have been pulled," she said of the three dean-level jobs.
Colagross said she has discussed the vote and issues that have been raised with Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy Baker.
"He trusts that these issues can be resolved locally by the leadership at NWSCC," she said.
She added she and Baker respect the input of the college's faculty and staff, and are confident the college can move forward together with a focus on providing the best possible environment for students.
Baker did not grant a TimesDaily request to discuss the recent events at Northwest-Shoals, nor did he respond to questions submitted via email.
A department spokesperson, Rachel Adams, submitted Baker's previous statement in which he said the no-confidence vote has no bearing on an individual's job security.
He went on to state his support of Colagross, saying she was brought on to bring stability to a difficult situation and has done that, adding that he is confident in her leadership and capabilities.
Baker recently met with state Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, and state Rep. Lynn Greer, R-Rogersville, to discuss plans for the college's new workforce development center.
Melson, who chairs the state's Education Policy Committee and is vice chairman of the Education Budget Committee, said Baker pledged his commitment to the project.
"We had a good meeting and discussed how to enhance the college in making it workforce ready," Melson said.
"The overall decline at Northwest-Shoals Community College is worrisome, and we very much want to bring it back to a better state of being," Melson said. "Its appearance is as bad as any in the state, and that's not acceptable. At one time this community very much embraced Northwest-Shoals but things have changed. We've got to get that back."
Melson said he's aware of the issues at the college, and admits he's concerned about the loss of scholarships and other problems he said he addressed in his meeting with Baker.
As for the posting of the three dean positions, Colagross said those jobs have not been filled. She added the ACCS has undertaken a system-wide compensation and classification study to best align the structure and salaries of college administration, faculty and staff.
She said the college will work alongside the state office to determine the best next steps for Northwest-Shoals.
Employees have complained that morale is low on the college's two campuses – Muscle Shoals and Phil Campbell – and that employees aren't consulted about decisions that will ultimately affect them.
Colagross responded that there are great things happening at Northwest-Shoals.
"As we continue our important work to better the lives of our students and increase economic opportunity for northwest Alabama, the NWSCC community will grow stronger together," she said.
Colagross submitted the identical response when asked how she plans to go about restoring cohesiveness to campus employees.
Alton Rice, a design engineering instructor and former SEA president who retired this summer from Northwest-Shoals, said his hope is that administration and all other employees could be on the same side.
"There are under-qualified people in positions and no communication with employees," Rice said. "The faculty and staff isn't allowed to evaluate administration and that's not right, either.
"There's just an all together low morale and no cohesiveness," he said. "The vote result wasn't surprising to me."
Dana Clement, the post-secondary UniServ director for the northern district of the AEA, said that since the vote she has been handling employee issues on an individual basis.
She said some individuals have expressed their concerns in letters sent directly to the college system.
"(College system officials) said they were blindsided by the no confidence vote and felt it was an extreme measure," Clement said. "I'm hopeful that there have been some strong conversations with the president, because the chancellor and his staff have to be careful not to micromanage in any kind of public way."
Clement said SEA members continue to bring concerns to her, and she is addressing them one by one.
