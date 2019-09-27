MUSCLE SHOALS — Eighth-grade students from the Shoals and surrounding counties spent the majority of their day Thursday on the Northwest-Shoals Community College campus getting a jump start on determining their careers.
The Worlds of Work "WOW" career expo featured 60 employers and college representatives on campus, demonstrating and talking to students in hopes of giving them a good grasp on what jobs are available in the area and throughout the state, particularly in the career technical area.
Thursday was the second annual expo hosted by the college and North Alabama Works.
About 2,600 students are participating over the two-day expo that continues today. About 1,000 students will be on campus today in the final session.
Stephanie McCulloch, assistant director of North Alabama Works, said the campus-wide career expo goes hand in hand with Gov. Kay Ivey's "Success Plus Plan," an initiative to get 500,000 credentialed workers (skilled laborers) in the state to keep up with growth projections and produce a competitive workforce.
"The goal is to make sure students understand the career options available," McCulloch said. "We target eighth grade because in the ninth grade they are expected to make a four-year plan in working towards their diploma."
With nine separate stations or work worlds, the students moved from area to area, ranging from welding and carpentry trades to cosmetology, health care, culinary, civil service and even livestock and other agricultural careers.
Florence Middle School student Emory Wagnon said he was "seriously impressed with the culinary area."
"We got to see some demonstrations and sample mint caviar," he said. "There's been lots of cool stuff to learn about everywhere we've gone."
In the civil service area, Florence Fire Department was the hit of the day as firefighters gave students a first-hand feel for the literal weight of their job.
Students took turns trying on a 50-pound weighted vest as firefighters explained that with tools and equipment weighing another 25 pounds, combined with the weight of their firefighting turnouts, they entered a fire scene carrying about 75 extra pounds on their body.
"The kids have been really surprised at the weight that we wear on a call and how hot (year-round) it is on our bodies, not even including the heat from the fire," said firefighter Nathan Hyde.
Hyde's co-worker, Nic Rook, said the students asked good questions.
"We enjoy coming out and talking to these kids because this isn't information that they'd really know any other way, not at this age anyway," Rook said.
Russellville Middle School students Kinsley Palmer and Jacey Moore said they enjoyed the interactive nature of the expo.
"This seriously gives us a really good sense of these different jobs," Palmer said.
Moore said the health care demonstrations were of particular interest to her.
"This (expo) has given me a lot to think about."
