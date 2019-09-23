TUSCUMBIA — Fifth-graders from Phil Campbell Elementary School took part, with their own art project, in the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art's current exhibition, "Art and Tradition at Spruce Pine Pottery."
Teachers from the museum's educational outreach program conducted the art project with the students, all of whom live in close proximity to Spruce Pine and have the story of the early 20th century potters as part of their community history.
"Our project focused on creating hand-built coil pottery, a technique that involves making and winding coils of clay to create pleasing patterns and designs in small pots," said teacher Barb Hendricks.
Hendricks and another museum artist, Pam Wright directed the students in the project.
Once the pots dried, each students selected three colors of paint for their creation and completed the process with a clear acrylic gloss spray.
"Even though this was a new experience for many of the students, their daring and creative cleverness combined to make a beautifully pleasing finished product," Hendricks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.