MUSCLE SHOALS — More than 200 high school sophomores around northwest Alabama spent the day Thursday learning about career technical-related careers that can lead to a successful future.
The students, all part of Northwest-Shoals Community College's Talent Search program, toured departments around campus including machining, design engineering, medical assisting technology, HVAC, electrical and carpentry.
NWSCC medical assistant student Susanna Juarez demonstrated phlebotomy skills for students as groups rotated into the lab throughout the morning.
Students from Tharptown and Russellville high schools learned about job possibilities associated with the program at the community college.
Haleyville High School student Cole Whitten said the medical aspect of the program was appealing to him since he aspires to be a nurse practitioner.
"Although I pretty much know what path I'll take, experiencing different options is still important for us at this age," he said. "This is a very worthwhile event."
Juarez urged the students to research their career options, starting now.
As she demonstrated step-by-step on a mannequin arm how to draw blood, she stressed to the students the importance of being willing to consider options they may have never thought of.
"I truly enjoy this and you only know what a certain career offers by researching it," she said. "If you like working with people, this is certainly one of those jobs."
Talent Search Program Directors Amber Fenn and Cindy Winborn said the high school students benefit greatly from such events.
"To have students get to see and hear what all is involved in these various careers is such a valuable resource for them to draw from," Winborn said. "The financial piece is also significant so this program is truly a great combination to get them on the path toward a successful life."
The students also had an interactive session with financial literacy coach Eric Smith who was touting the same message: start planning now.
"It's hard to envision having money if you've never had it, so small, simple changes like putting back $20 when you can, is vitally important," he said. "Creating a plan isn't difficult, but you have to be intentional. Then you'll see your life change."
