TUSCUMBIA — Four years ago, fifth graders at R.E. Thompson Intermediate School and sixth- through eighth-grade Deshler Middle School students wrote a letter to their high school selves that was to be opened Feb. 28, 2020, commemorating Leap Year.
Those letters had Deshler High School abuzz on Friday after principals Bob Bissell and Bryan Murner, along with several Thompson and Deshler Middle School teachers, surprised students with the letters they wrote.
"We stored them in the safe for the past four years to bring them out (Friday)," Murner said. "Some were surprised to get them — they'd forgotten all about writing them. Other students were anxiously anticipating getting them."
Senior Emma Gregory opened her letter and a cupcake-shaped Band-Aid fell out.
"Oh my gosh, I remember buying these Band-Aids thinking they were the coolest things and putting this in my letter," she said.
She continued reading her letter, in which she issued dating advice to both her younger brother and older sister.
"That's hilarious that I was telling my brother he was too young to be in love," she said, as she kept reading the letter aloud. "Oh, and my horse is dead now, too."
