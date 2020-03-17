MUSCLE SHOALS —Muscle Shoals High School senior Braden Hall has always been the guy classmates looked to for reassurance that everything's going to be all right.
It's a role he accepts, even relishes, so when news broke Friday that Alabama schools were being dismissed through the governor's declaration of a state-declared emergency, for COVID-19 (coronavirus) protocol, he got busy putting his thoughts into writing.
He issued his letter Monday, sending it to every high school student's school email account.
In it, he acknowledges the panic and chaos that has already ensued, and addresses the disappointment of students who are having their school year interrupted, especially seniors.
He said in his letter that indeed the virus outbreak has stolen many of the important last moments students will have together before graduating from high school.
But he also offered good reason for hopefulness in the face of crisis.
"We cannot lose hope, for when we lose hope, we lose the only defense we have," he wrote. "We must come together, help our neighbors and be there for our friends."
Hall said the letter was his way of trying to alleviate panic and help squelch fears.
"I saw how panicky everyone was and I've always been a pretty calm person, someone students look to when they're anxious, and I thought they needed something hopeful to read," Hall said. "We've never experienced anything like this, so yes, its scary and certainly disappointing."
He said preparing for "life as we don't know it" may actually be tougher for older generations.
"Our generation was definitely taught to grow up faster because it's a different world than our parents grew up in," he said. "We seem to be the ones telling our parents to chill out, that it's going to be OK because we've already dealt with a lot."
Principal Chad Holden said he appreciated Hall's response and his leadership and dedication to his classmates.
"It's not an easy time for anyone," Holden said. "His letter was good and timely."
