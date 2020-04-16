Two groups of seniors whose lives have been interrupted due to the novel coronavirus pandemic have connected online.
When some seniors of Lauderdale County High School met virtually this week with senior citizens of area nursing homes, a little joy began returning to both groups.
The cancellation of campus activities for the rest of this school year has been tough on students scheduled to graduate.
Assistant Principal Casey Tate, of Lauderdale County High School (LCHS), said among the most missed events for his school's seniors were the service projects.
The school has a track record of taking on many community help projects throughout the year, but those ended in mid-March.
"I kept seeing how nursing homes had purchased iPads and phones for residents to use to stay in touch with the outside world when they stopped letting visitors in," Tate said.
"At the same time, our seniors were pretty brokenhearted about their senior year ending as it did. I wanted to give them an opportunity to serve and know they still have a purpose, and that I still believed in them."
His idea for the two groups to be matched up for virtual visits went over well with nursing home officials.
Annette Parker, office manager for Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home, said there's been a sadness in the air of her 58-bed facility since March 9 when the doors closed to outside visitors.
Only window visits and those conducted by virtual devices are allowed now. Even in-house activities have ceased as patients are confined to their rooms.
"We do what we can to keep them positive, but it's hard for many of them and there's some depression setting in now," Parker said.
So she welcomed the idea of allowing students to FaceTime residents.
LCHS senior Clara Newton just happened to be familiar with Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home as her certified nursing assistant class from Allen Thornton had done clinicals there.
"Those people already had a big place in my heart, although they didn't even know it," Newton said. "I was thrilled to know I was going to be able to visit with them again. I mean, we want to offer hope to them, but we've lost out on a lot, too. I knew we'd understand each other."
Newton spent part of her day Wednesday chatting with two residents via FaceTime — Mary Ellen Nix and Wynell Fowler.
Newton said Fowler admitted that due to poor eyesight and boredom, she sleeps a lot.
"It made me sad to hear that but then I thought, 'I can relate — I sleep a lot, too,'" the student said.
During Newton's virtual time with Nix, the resident asked the student about her future plans.
Newton said she told Nix she plans to go to nursing school and that Nix approved.
"She told me that was a good field for me to pursue and to work hard at everything I do," Newton said. "She said it was a smart move on my part because there's always a need for nurses."
Newton said she'll continue to visit with her new friends, and others throughout the duration of the shelter-in-place order.
"I just felt so much better after connecting with them because they had someone to talk to and I did, too," she said. "I guess it's important for all of us to know we're not forgotten."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.