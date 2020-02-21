MUSCLE SHOALS — Students at the Muscle Shoals Career Academy heard firsthand Thursday about the job opportunities at the soon to open Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Madison.
Likewise, Mazda Toyota officials learned more about the programs at the academy that are preparing students for those careers.
With the manufacturing site set to open next spring, company officials are on the lookout for future employees.
A four-member Mazda Toyota team made up of A'Yonnika "A.J." Johnson, Patrick Davis, Matthew Stukenberg and Muscle Shoals High School alumna Shauna Croom toured the career academy facilities, and shared with students how the company's mission fits with the skills they're learning.
"We want to build a pipeline of people right here with you students because this company's culture is one of welcoming youth and there's a place for you," said Johnson, the company's talent acquisition specialist in charge of production hiring.
Johnson and the team spoke with individual groups of students about the job availability in their areas of interest.
Davis, a paint group leader with the company, said the team's mission was to spread the word of opportunities within the company.
Career academy Principal Caryn Hairell said it's important for students to be able to connect the dots and see for themselves that there is a payoff for their hard work.
Likewise, Hairell said the visit allowed company officials the chance to see the scope of training students are receiving at the center.
"We have state-of-the-art equipment and it's impressive what they're learning," she said. "We welcomed the opportunity to show them the facilities, especially the painting and welding areas."
Automotive instructor Jimmy Charuhas gave the team a tour of the shop area, stressing the program's vast use of technology.
Johnson said the team enjoys seeing firsthand the programs that train young workers.
"We want to see where they're coming from and what skills they're being taught," she said. "It helps us to create the perfect team with excited members."
Johnson shared during an assembly with students what the pay scale would be. Entry level team members make $17 an hour to start. That position tops out in six years at $23. Maintenance employees top out at $33 an hour.
"There's really good money to be made, and that's just one aspect of the excellent opportunities with this company," Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.