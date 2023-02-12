MUSCLE SHOALS — Students in Jolene Fretwell's medical terminology/foundations class at Muscle Shoals Career Academy are reaching out to area hospice patients this week one Valentine's card at a time.
Alan Jordan, who is volunteer coordinator for North Alabama Hospice, spoke to the class on Friday about the various hospice services the organization offers in relation to end-of-life care.
Jordan shared information with the students on what is involved in hospice care and told students about career opportunities in the field.
The students later crafted Valentines for patients of North Alabama Hospice. Each card had an uplifting and encouraging message.
Sofia Varadinkova, an 11th-grader in the academy, came to the United States three years ago from Slovakia. She said she was unaware hospice care existed.
"In my country, we don't have anything like hospice care," she said "After learning all about it in class, I was motivated to make the most special Valentine's card I could. I just reminded the person who gets it that he or she is loved and they are important."
Varadinkova said Jordan's presentation touched her heart because "people taking care of other people is a beautiful thing."
Fretwell said her classes do service projects frequently and sometimes, like last week, a dual purpose is served.
In an effort to expose her students to all areas of health care, she hosts speakers of various expertise at least twice a month.
"Most of the students in my program are considering some area of the medical field for a career," Fretwell said. "The more areas I can expose them to, the better. We've introduced them to areas they knew little or nothing about and it opens up opportunities for them."
