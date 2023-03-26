MUSCLE SHOALS — More than 100 high school career technical students got a good practice session last week at the Northwest-Shoals Community College Skills Challenge, a pre-cursor of sorts to next month's state-level Skills USA competition in Mobile.
The welding and cosmetology skills competitions drew some of the area's best young talent.
Lin Liles, the lead welding instructor at NWSCC said the competition is designed to sharpen the students' skills as well as provide the opportunity to showcase what they've learned throughout the year.
"It's about bragging rights, like a big area football game, these kids get to brag for a year," Liles said.
The welding students competed in four contests including 7018 stick welding, 6010 stick welding, flux-core (wire welding) and oxyfuel torch.
This year's welding competition included five females from throughout the Shoals and southern Tennessee.
Liles said he's pleased to see more females getting involved in the field.
"They are steady, meticulous and work hard to beat the guys," he said.
Muscle Shoals High School senior Delaney Arnold and Deshler High School junior McKenzie Peden, both welding students at the Muscle Shoals Career Academy, said they welcomed the competition, adding that it makes them better welders to compete against a mostly male field.
Peden, whose welding skills drew praise at last week's event, said she plans to weld as a career.
"I'm hoping to get an apprenticeship and ultimately travel," she said. "Being from a small town, I definitely want to see other parts of the country and I can't imagine a career I'd like any better. I really enjoy welding and love getting better at it."
Arnold said that although she'll be attending college next fall to pursue a business degree, she doesn't plan to let her welding skills go to waste.
"I've always worked on our family farm and my dad got me to take welding to learn to fix things around the farm, like trailers and other equipment," she said. "When that stuff breaks, it's very expensive to have welders come in and fix it. But I can take care of most any problem. It's definitely a worthwhile family skill."
On the other side of campus, the cosmetology competitions featured hair design, men's hair design (barbering), nail art design and fantasy makeup design.
Savannah Maduro, a student at the Florence Freshman Center said she's already decided on a career in the beauty design industry.
She meticulously painted colorful sea life scenes on nails during the competition.
"I love doing nail art and I definitely want to do this for a living," she said. "I feel like I have time to really improve. I'm already the nail tech of the family."
In the fantasy makeup competition, students relied on their artistic skills to create characters on the faces of their models.
Emily Ruiz, a freshman at Russellville High School, said she enjoys expressing her artistic talent through makeup. She created a dramatic silver and black wolf on the face of her model, RHS senior Samara Johnson.
"I enjoy art and have been drawing since I was about four, so this is just fun and comes pretty naturally," Ruiz said. "I think I might could do this for a living. This has been good experience."
